BreakingNews
Police: Boy, 4, found alone on Glenwood Avenue wearing only underwear
ajc logo
X

Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

As they move toward the All-Star break, the Braves will be without their closer.

The club on Tuesday placed Kenley Jansen on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat. The Braves backdated the placement to June 27.

They recalled right-hander Jesus Cruz to take Jansen’s roster spot.

Jansen blew his fourth save on Sunday, but ranks third in baseball with 20 saves. He has a 3.58 ERA and has provided a huge boost to the Braves’ bullpen this season. He has looked like himself during different stretches this season, like when he only allowed one run over 14 2/3 innings from April 13 to May 17.

With 370 career saves, Jansen is No. 10 on the all-time saves leaderboard. He converted his first nine save opportunities of the season before blowing one on May 18.

With Jansen out, the Braves could use Will Smith – last year’s closer – and A.J. Minter to close games. Minter has only surrendered six earned runs over 32 innings this season, but he has surrendered a run in three of his last five appearances. Smith has a 3.41 ERA over 29 frames.

Before the 13-pitcher maximum set in recently, Cruz allowed only a run over six innings for the Braves.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans1h ago
Atlanta United extends loan of Ronaldo Cisneros
2h ago
Newnan’s Justyn Reid drawn to Georgia Tech by Chip Long
20h ago
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday
Colquitt County’s Kamal Bonner makes commitment to Georgia Tech
16h ago
The Latest
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday
Braves Report podcast: Despite ending, Braves look good against contenders
Before and after: How Braves’ Spencer Strider evolved after Tommy John surgery
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top