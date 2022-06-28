Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat

Jansen blew his fourth save on Sunday, but ranks third in baseball with 20 saves. He has a 3.58 ERA and has provided a huge boost to the Braves’ bullpen this season. He has looked like himself during different stretches this season, like when he only allowed one run over 14 2/3 innings from April 13 to May 17.

With 370 career saves, Jansen is No. 10 on the all-time saves leaderboard. He converted his first nine save opportunities of the season before blowing one on May 18.