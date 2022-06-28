Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat

As they move toward the All-Star break, the Braves will be without their closer.
The club on Tuesday placed Kenley Jansen on the injured list with an irregular heartbeat. The Braves backdated the placement to June 27.
They recalled right-hander Jesus Cruz to take Jansen’s roster spot.
Jansen blew his fourth save on Sunday, but ranks third in baseball with 20 saves. He has a 3.58 ERA and has provided a huge boost to the Braves’ bullpen this season. He has looked like himself during different stretches this season, like when he only allowed one run over 14 2/3 innings from April 13 to May 17.
With 370 career saves, Jansen is No. 10 on the all-time saves leaderboard. He converted his first nine save opportunities of the season before blowing one on May 18.
With Jansen out, the Braves could use Will Smith – last year’s closer – and A.J. Minter to close games. Minter has only surrendered six earned runs over 32 innings this season, but he has surrendered a run in three of his last five appearances. Smith has a 3.41 ERA over 29 frames.
Before the 13-pitcher maximum set in recently, Cruz allowed only a run over six innings for the Braves.
