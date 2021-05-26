Kazmar’s hit lifts Gwinnett to walk-off win

Sean Kazmar Jr. smacked a one-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Gwinnett Stripers a 2-1 walk-off home win over the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night in Triple-A baseball at Coolray Field.
Kazmar Jr. lined a 2-2 pitch from Jesus Cruz past the drawn-in Redbirds infield to score Travis Demeritte from third. The hit gave the Stripers (10-9) their first win since May 16.
Gwinnett’s Kyle Wright recorded his best performance of the season, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing four hits in a no-decision.
The Stripers’ Orlando Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, his eighth. Jason Kipnis finished 2-for-4 in his Gwinnett debut.