Kazmar’s hit lifts Gwinnett to walk-off win

Sean Kazmar is hitting .257 in Triple-A.
Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Staff reports

Sean Kazmar Jr. smacked a one-out, bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Gwinnett Stripers a 2-1 walk-off home win over the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night in Triple-A baseball at Coolray Field.

Kazmar Jr. lined a 2-2 pitch from Jesus Cruz past the drawn-in Redbirds infield to score Travis Demeritte from third. The hit gave the Stripers (10-9) their first win since May 16.

Gwinnett’s Kyle Wright recorded his best performance of the season, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing four hits in a no-decision.

The Stripers’ Orlando Arcia went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, his eighth. Jason Kipnis finished 2-for-4 in his Gwinnett debut.

