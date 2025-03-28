Jurickson Profar cheered by Padres fans in Braves debut

SAN DIEGO – The Braves’ Jurickson Profar was back in a place that’s meant so much to him with a team that plans to one day embrace him in a similar way.
Profar received a hearty ovation when his name was announced during warm-ups in San Diego, a place he became a fan favorite and found his greatest career successes. The left fielder departed the Padres to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Braves over the winter. Appropriately for him, his first game with his new club came in his old home.
“It was awesome,” Profar said about the love from a record crowd at Petco Park.
The 2024 All-Star was cheered again while stepping up for his first at-bat before quelling that support with a leadoff single. Profar went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts in a 7-4 loss. But his old fans’ support spoke volumes.
Profar was not a face-of-the-franchise player. He spent five seasons over two stints in San Diego, hitting .247 with a .753 OPS in 517 games. But he assembled his finest season a year ago – hitting .280 with a .753 OPS – that only endeared him further. His lively personality and playing style made him an adored Padre, as the fan enthusiasm illustrated Thursday.
“He’s going to be loved here, too,” third baseman Austin Riley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It shows the type of player he is, on and off the field, what kind of clubhouse guy he is. He’s a great player so I’m happy he’s on our side.”
Profar is an entertaining personality, though he’s more subdued when the microphone is in front of him. Still, his infectious energy is obvious. Manager Brian Snitker had joked to second baseman Ozzie Albies, a fellow Curacao native, that Profar was strikingly similar in his demeanor. He’s been an A-plus personality fit thus far.
