July 22, 1997: Greg Maddux pitches the most Maddux game ever

Maddux allowed four hits but never two in an inning, stranding two runners at second. That second runner, Mark Grace, doubled with two outs in the ninth, bringing Sammy Sosa to the plate. Sosa lasted one pitch before sending a game-ending ground-out to second.

Maddux improved to 14-3 in 21 starts (a better win pace than any of his previous Cy Young seasons).

He would finish the year 19-4 with a 2.20 ERA in 33 starts. Maddux ended second in the Cy Young voting behind Pedro Martinez, who had 13 complete games and a 17-8 record with a 1.90 ERA in 31 starts for the Montreal Expos.

— Compiled from game information published July 23, 1997, in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.