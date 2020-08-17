Josh Tomlin ready for first start of season

He’s not sure if he stay in this starting role for a period of time, but feels confident he can handle stepping back into the starting role. Last season with the Braves, Tomlin pitched in 51 games (79 1/3 innings, with one start), finishing with an ERA of 3.74 and WHIP of 1.12.

“Whatever, they want me to do, I’ll be very capable of doing it,” Tomlin said. “I don’t think going four, three, four, five, six, seven innings, you’re going to be seeing the same soreness after four innings anyway, as you would be if you went seven. It’s all about the same to me.”

Tomlin expressed confidence in the Braves’ starting rotation moving forward: “I think we have some good starters in the rotation that are getting their feet wet right now. They’re going to figure it out, it’s just a matter of time. It’s hard to learn on the job whenever you’re in a playoff contending team and it’s a little bit more magnified, obviously.

“This team has a bright future of starters ahead of it, there’s no question in my mind. I understand right now they don’t have a starter for tomorrow, so they asked me to step in and do it. Very willing to do it, very capable of doing it, I feel like. I’ve done it for a long time in my career, so I’m looking forward to it.”