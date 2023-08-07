John Smoltz to join Braves broadcasts for two series

Bally Sports South and Southeast is adding some extra star power to its Atlanta Braves broadcasts.

The networks on Monday announced that Hall of Famer John Smoltz will be an analyst in the booth for two of the team’s remaining series.

Smoltz will join play-by-play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin and color commentator Jeff Francoeur for next week’s Yankees series at Truist Park, which goes from Monday through Wednesday.

Smoltz will also sit beside Gaudin for Atlanta’s four-game series in Philadelphia from Sept. 11-13. That series begins with a split doubleheader to make up a rainout from the Braves’ last trip to Philadelphia.

In June, Smoltz was one of four former players who called a Mets-Braves game for Bally Sports. Smoltz joined Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine and Francoeur for that broadcast.

Of course, Smoltz is quite experienced in the booth. He’s FOX’s lead MLB analyst for the networks baseball broadcasts.

Smoltz, a Cy Young award winner, played 20 of his 21 seasons for Atlanta. He was part of the 1995 team that won a World Series. He was also an eight-time All-Star.

For seven games the rest of the way, Braves fans will be able to tune in and hear one of the franchise’s legends on the broadcast.