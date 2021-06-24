Jesse Chavez starts for Braves on Thursday

The Braves promoted Chavez to serve as the “opener” for Thursday’s bullpen game in Cincinnati. It will be the righty’s second stint with the team.

“I told Jesse when he came in that I just wanted him to get the thing off the ground,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s like an opener situation here with him. So we’ll see. Two, three innings maybe and see how it goes. He looks the same to me as he did last time he was here. He’s been throwing the ball really well (in Triple-A Gwinnett).”