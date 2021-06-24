Jesse Chavez starts for Braves on Thursday

Jesse Chavez’s long, winding road brought him back to the Braves.
The Braves promoted Chavez to serve as the “opener” for Thursday’s bullpen game in Cincinnati. It will be the righty’s second stint with the team.
“I told Jesse when he came in that I just wanted him to get the thing off the ground,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s like an opener situation here with him. So we’ll see. Two, three innings maybe and see how it goes. He looks the same to me as he did last time he was here. He’s been throwing the ball really well (in Triple-A Gwinnett).”
It’s been a while since Chavez, 37, pitched for the Braves. His previous stint occurred in 2010, when he had a 5.89 ERA in 28 games before he was part of a package sent to Kansas City at the trade deadline for outfielder Rick Ankiel and reliever Kyle Farnsworth. Coincidently, the last game he pitched for the Braves also was in Cincinnati, when he pitched an inning and earned the win just one day before he was traded.
Chavez eventually developed into a capable, versatile pitcher who can cover innings in bulk. He’s been well-traveled in his 13-year career. He’s played for nine teams and has multiple stints with the Braves, Blue Jays, Rangers and Angels. Chavez’s second experience with the Angels came earlier this spring, when he ultimately was released in late March.
The Braves signed Chavez to a minor-league deal in April. He posted a 2.25 ERA across 13 appearances (20 innings) with Gwinnett.
“He’s a reliable guy,” Snitker said. “You follow his career and how long he’s been pitching, staying healthy and doing it. He’s filled a role with every team he’s been on. I admire the longevity of his career.”
After playing four games in two days to start the week, and then seeing Max Fried go on the injured list with a blister, the Braves were stuck without a starter Thursday. They’ll be forced to rely on heavy innings from their bullpen for the second consecutive night after Kyle Wright covered just two innings Wednesday. Drew Smyly, Ian Anderson and a to-be-determined pitcher will start the remaining three games against the Reds, in that order. The Braves opted to give Charlie Morton extra rest, so he’ll start Tuesday, with an unnamed pitcher starting Sunday.
The Braves entered Thursday with a 35-38 record, five games behind the Mets in the National League East.