Jeff Francoeur gets role on new ‘MLB on TBS Tuesday Night’ package

Former Braves outfielder turned broadcaster Jeff Francoeur. (File photo)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Jeff Francoeur’s young broadcasting career continues to thrive: He’ll share analyst duties on a new nationally televised package of Tuesday night MLB games on TBS, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

On the “MLB on TBS Tuesday Night” series, Bob Costas and Brian Anderson will split play-by-play duties, while Francoeur and Ron Darling will share the game analyst role.

Francoeur told the AJC that he plans to work 10 regular-season games on TBS in addition to about 105 Braves telecasts on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.

“It’s honestly great … to be able to do my hometown team’s games, live here in Atlanta and still be able to do (TBS games), too,” he said last weekend.

Francoeur has worked for Turner Sports as a postseason analyst since 2019, the same year he became the lead analyst on Braves regular-season telecasts. He added some regular-season assignments for Turner last year. His 12-year major-league playing career with the Braves and seven other teams ended in 2016.

“I experienced so much in my (playing) career, ups and downs, from Gold Glove to being released, from playing in a World Series to being on a 100-loss team, that I can kind of know exactly what each guy is going through at any given time,” he said. “I think it helps me understand (as a broadcaster).”

Tim Tucker is a sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He writes about various topics, including the business side of sports.

