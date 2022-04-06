Jeff Francoeur gets role on new ‘MLB on TBS Tuesday Night’ package

Explore AJC coverage of the Braves

On the “MLB on TBS Tuesday Night” series, Bob Costas and Brian Anderson will split play-by-play duties, while Francoeur and Ron Darling will share the game analyst role.

Francoeur told the AJC that he plans to work 10 regular-season games on TBS in addition to about 105 Braves telecasts on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.