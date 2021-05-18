Jacob Webb on Kevin Pillar: ‘I’m just glad he’s alright’

“I texted him last night, just asked how he was doing and making sure he’s alright,” Webb said Tuesday. “Hopefully I’ll be able to see him out there today or something, be able to talk to him and check on him again and make sure everything is alright.

“I got some news that he’s doing alright and everything came back negative with CT scans and all that stuff, so I’m glad he’s doing alright and hoping for a speedy recovery for him. Definitely no intent there. The ball got away from me. … I’m just glad he’s alright. That was my main concern.”

Pillar tweeted at 11:27 p.m. Monday: “Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine! #RBI #gamewinner”

“I reached out to him (Tuesday) morning. Like I figured, it was just a very professional response,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Pillar. “I have a lot of admiration and respect for him. I’ve seen when he was coming up with the Blue Jays in Triple-A. He’s a very professional, passionate player. A really good player. You hate to see that happen to anybody. But I wanted to let him know, more than anything, that I was keeping him in my prayers and hope he has a strong recovery.”

Snitker mentioned that Pillar told him, “If I could see out of my right eye, I’d be in (the lineup) today.”

Webb, meanwhile, must move forward after the worst injury incident he’s been involved with as a player, by his admission. He still sounded rattled when speaking with reporters about the situation Tuesday.

The pitcher thanked his coaches and teammates for supporting him and keeping him “level-headed.” Hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and pitching coach Rick Kranitz were among those shown on camera trying to comfort a distraught Webb in the dugout.

“Everyone has been pretty good about it, uplifting about it,” Webb said. “Can’t ask for more than that in that kind of situation.”

When asked if he needed time before taking the mound again, the 27-year-old Webb said he feels it might be most beneficial for him to pitch again soon and move past the incident. Snitker didn’t indicate when Webb would pitch again, though it won’t likely be Tuesday.

Webb has a 5.52 ERA in 14 appearances this season. He’s been part of a Braves bullpen trying to steady the ship after a turbulent start to the season.

“I think getting back out there sooner than later (would be best),” Webb said. “If it comes to it, just deal with it day by day and try to keep my confidence, my awareness, my mental state on the stronger side and not get too down on myself about it. But it’s tough when you see something like that happen to another player.

“It’s tough, man. You never want to hurt a fellow competitor out there. We’re all here trying to do the same thing. It’s a tough situation.”