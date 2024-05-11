Injured Braves reliever Pierce Johnson is progressing well

Both Johnson (right elbow inflammation) and Matzek (left elbow inflammation) are on the 15-day injured list. But there’s a positive update on Johnson.

On Friday, Johnson was scheduled to throw off the bullpen mound at low intensity. Johnson, who isn’t eligible to return from the injured list until May 16, is progressing well.

“Everything’s looking really good with him, so that’s really good,” Snitker said.

There’s no update on Matzek. Snitker said he’s “shut down for a brief period of time.” Matzek can’t come off the injured list until May 20 at the soonest.

How Ray Kerr can help Dylan Lee

Lefty reliever Ray Kerr has great stuff, but the Braves also value him because he can throw multiple innings. That might have a positive effect on Dylan Lee, who has had that role thus far.

In 10 appearances entering Friday, Lee had thrown at least two innings seven times. And he had tossed more than an inning in nine of those 10 outings.

“It’s really nice to maybe not have to lean on Dylan,” Snitker said. “He threw two innings the other day, which is good, but not to have to continue to maybe push him, and maybe another opportunity to put an inning down. But I think it’s good, because Dylan is throwing the ball extremely well. It’s nice to have that option.”

On Wednesday versus Boston, Kerr pitched a clean ninth inning, with one strikeout.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Guillorme due for more playing time

On Thursday, the same day the Braves and Angels announced the trade, Luis Guillorme started for the Angels. With a couple guys out of the lineup, he should get some nice playing time – more than in Atlanta.

Snitker said he called his former assistant coach, Ron Washington – now the Angels’ manager – on Thursday.

“It’s a good opportunity for him to get some at-bats and regular playing time, I guess,” Snitker said. “And then it provides us an opportunity to get a shortstop that we feel like will add to our infield depth.”

That shortstop is Zack Short, whom Atlanta acquired for cash.