In a surprise, Daysbel Hernandez makes Braves’ NLDS roster

There is a surprise inclusion on the Braves’ National League Division series roster.

Right-handed reliever Daysbel Hernandez has been told he made the team, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. A hard-throwing reliever, Hernandez has pitched in only four big-league games this season but has major strikeout stuff.

This is important to note: the Braves’ 26-man roster isn’t officially set until the club submits it to MLB by 10 a.m. Saturday before Game 1 of the NLDS against the Phillies. The Braves could change their mind, but it appears their roster picture is becoming clearer.

At this point, Kyle Wright and Jesse Chavez didn’t make it, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Neither did Nick Anderson.

There are a few benefits to carrying Hernandez.

First, he throws hard. On Sept. 24, in his final appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett, his fastball got up to 98 mph. In his MLB debut in July, it touched 97 mph.

But pair it with his nasty slider, and he strikes out a lot of batters. Before the Braves called him up in July, Hernandez had 32 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched. In the 2-2/3 innings for Gwinnett before the Braves brought him up, Hernandez struck out seven of nine batters. And in a five-outing span between Double-A and Triple-A, he fanned 17 of 23 batters.

Oh, and there’s this: Hernandez faced three different teams in his first major-league stint, and the Phillies were not one. They haven’t yet seen him.

Over 24-2/3 innings in the minors this season, Hernandez – who went from High-A to Double-A to Triple-A to the majors – posted a 2.19 ERA.

In 3-2/3 big-league innings, Hernandez allowed three earned runs. He struck out six batters, including three in one inning in his MLB debut.

If Wright isn’t included on the roster, it would seem that Bryce Elder could be part of the team’s pitching plans for Game 3.

Top prospect AJ Smith-Shawver had an encouraging performance in Tuesday’s simulated game, throwing five shutout innings. He could be on the roster.

It seems like Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Joe Jiménez, Pierce Johnson, Brad Hand and Kirby Yates are locks to be part of the bullpen. Hernandez will take another spot.

The Braves are expected to release their roster Saturday morning before Game 1.