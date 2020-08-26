Braves win as Ian Anderson outpitches Gerrit Cole in MLB debut

He allowed four base runners over the first five innings, facing three over the minimum. He retired the first eight Yankees before walking Tyler Wade with two outs in the third.

The only real danger situation he encountered was in the fourth, when an Austin Riley error and a walk gave the Yankees two base runners with one out. Anderson responded by getting Gio Urshela to hit into an inning-ending double play.

His no-hitter was broken up with one down in sixth, when Luke Voit homered on the first pitch of the at-bat. Anderson didn’t unravel, retiring Aaron Hicks and Mike Ford to end his debut.

Anderson did something other young Braves pitchers haven’t figured out: He pounded the strike zone, which is easier said than done. Anderson was in complete control, showing a confidence that’s rarely seen from a Braves starter other than Max Fried.

Desperate for reliable starting pitching, one of the Braves’ answers might’ve resided in Lawrenceville all along. Anderson has been working out at the alternate training site since camp opened in early July, drawing praise while hidden away from the cameras and game action.

And sure, the Yankees were down several power bats in their usually threatening lineup, but that won’t belittle Anderson’s efficient dominance.

Notes from Game 1:

- In his first at-bat since Aug. 10, Ronald Acuna hit a 473-foot homer off Cole to immediately put the Braves ahead. It was the longest of his career, and also the longest hit by a Brave in Truist Park history. Acuna had been on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation.

- Cole walked Acuna in the third, which haunted him after Dansby Swanson belted a ball to right field for a 3-0 lead. Marcell Ozuna followed with a 469-foot homer of his own, giving the Braves three long balls off one of baseball’s best aces.

- The offense had five hits off Cole. One of the two that didn’t land in the seats was Nick Markakis’ lead-off single in the third. Markakis went 2-for-3 with an RBI in his own return from the injured list. Markakis hit his 506th career double in the sixth inning, which tied Babe Ruth for 58th on baseball’s all-time list.

- The Braves are off Thursday before beginning a six-game trip. They’ll face the Phillies and Red Sox before opening the next seven-game homestand with a doubleheader against the Nationals on Sept. 4.