Ian Anderson, native New Yorker, makes history in defeating Yankees, Mets on road

Anderson, 23, became the first native New Yorker to defeat the Mets and Yankees in New York during the same season. He defeated the Yankees in the Bronx April 21, and with his 5-2/3 scoreless innings Monday, he topped the Mets in Queens.

“That’s pretty cool,” Anderson said. “It’s always nice coming up here. I usually have some family in the stands and I get a ton of support up here.” Anderson estimated he had 12 or 13 people, including his parents, youngest brother and family friends, at Citi Field Monday.