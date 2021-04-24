Huascar Ynoa’s arm and bat help Braves beat D-Backs

“You see him getting confidence in himself,” manager Brian Snitker said. “As he’s growing up and getting confidence, it’s really good. It’s fun to watch young guys when they start figuring things out.”

2. The highlight of Ynoa’s night wasn’t his pitching. Ynoa doubled to open the third. An inning later, Arizona starter Luke Weaver walked catcher Alex Jackson to summon Ynoa with two on and two out. The pitcher slapped a 110.3-mph single that scored the Braves’ third run. Overall, Ynoa earned his first two hits, first extra-base hit and first RBI on the night.

“I think my last hit was during little league,” Ynoa said. “It’s been quite a while.

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies celebrates after hitting a home run off Arizona Diamondbacks' Yoan Lopez during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Entering Wednesday, Austin Riley didn’t have an extra-base hit. Leaving Friday, he has two homers – and he launched them in back-to-back plate appearances. Riley homered in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s win over the Yankees. He belted a two-run shot off Weaver in his first at-bat Thursday, continuing his recent improvement at the plate.

4. Second baseman Ozzie Albies had two extra-base hits, including a monstrous homer to the second deck of the Chop House in the seventh inning.

“We were out there talking the last couple innings and (Albies) was like, ‘That one felt good,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “He’s starting to see the ball better. He’s starting to find his own. It’s crazy what chaos and confusion can do when you’re struggling a little bit. It’s hard to simplify things. For him, he’s started to simplify everything. Same for me. Once everybody gets rolling, this is going to be a really, really fun team and what everyone is accustomed to.”

5. Truist Park increased its seating capacity from 33% in the first homestand to 50% beginning Friday. The Braves hosted 19,258 fans, their largest crowd of the season.

Stat of the game

110.3 (Ynoa’s single left the bat at 110.3 mph, which was the hardest hit by a Braves pitcher since Statcast began recording data in 2015.)

Quotable

“A couple people were like, ‘Is he going to be in the lineup tomorrow?’” - Riley on Ynoa’s two-hit night

On this day

Happy birthday to former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, one of the greatest defensive centerfielders in MLB history. Jones, who debuted as a 19-year-old for the Braves in 1996, turned 44 Friday. Jones is one of the most decorated and beloved Braves. He played for the franchise for 12 seasons, winning a Gold Glove in the last 10 of those campaigns.

Up next

Drew Smyly rejoins the Braves’ rotation Saturday as their series against Arizona continues. The Diamondbacks will start veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner, who has an 8.68 ERA through four outings.