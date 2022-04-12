Huascar Ynoa struggles as Braves suffer ugly loss

Before breaking his hand last season, Ynoa posted a 3.02 ERA over nine games (eight starts). That figure rose to 5.05 in nine regular-season starts following the injury.

2. Earlier Monday, the Nationals recalled lefty Josh Rogers from Triple-A to fill their rotation opening. He arrived in Atlanta set to face a dangerous lineup.

The Braves immediately jumped on Rogers. Ozzie Albies led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, and Marcell Ozuna eventually scored him with a two-out single.

After that?

Nothing.

Rogers, who owned a 5.55 career ERA, eventually retired 10 straight Braves before Eddie Rosario walked in the fifth inning. The Braves never collected another hit off Rogers, who allowed only the one run over 5 ⅓ innings.

“Left-handers, it’s kind of like they’re a different breed,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He was throwing strikes; he was going at them. He was keeping the ball out of the fat part of the plate, pretty much.”

3. Ynoa escaped in the first and second innings, but unraveled in the third.

This is how it started: Walk, single, single. A run scored. Ynoa actually managed to get two outs, but Lane Thomas doubled two more home before Maikel Franco hit a 396-foot, two-run homer to left field.

4. The two pitchers who followed Ynoa had opposite outings.

Spencer Strider was charged with one run over 3 ⅓ innings in relief of Ynoa, but Tucker Davidson experienced a rough eighth inning.

In a five-run eighth, Franco cleared the bases with a double to give the Nationals a 10-run lead.

5. The Braves were planning to start Davidson on Tuesday, but they needed him in this game. And because Ian Anderson and Ynoa gave the Braves back-to-back short starts, the club didn’t have any options left to piece together the series’ second game.

So, who will pitch? Snitker said the Braves will probably bring up two players.

If the Braves don’t want to make a 40-man roster move, righty Touki Toussaint seems to be a likely candidate. He threw 4 ⅔ innings of one-run baseball, with eight strikeouts, on April 6. Lefty Dylan Lee pitched a scoreless inning Sunday, so he could be an option.

All of this means opening-day starter Max Fried will still get an extra day of rest.

Nationals 11, Braves 2 (box score)

Stat to know

4-The Braves collected only four hits. Franco matched them with four of his own. The Braves didn’t tally a hit or a run in innings two through eight. Washington had 11 more hits than Atlanta.

Quotable

“We forget how far this kid has come the last couple of years, too. So he’s still trying to figure things out. He’s not a finished product yet. But we saw how good his stuff can play. He’s going to go through bumps in the road, whether it’s beginning, middle, end.”– Snitker on Ynoa

Up next

The Braves have not announced a starter for Tuesday night’s game, but the Nationals will start left-hander Patrick Corbin.