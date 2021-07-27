Huascar Ynoa pitching Tuesday at Braves’ Florida complex

Huascar Ynoa was scheduled to pitch Tuesday in North Port, Fla., at the Braves’ complex. It’s Ynoa’s first game action since the young right-hander broke his hand May 16, when his frustrations led him to punch a dugout bench in Milwaukee.
“He’s doing great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s passed all the tests. With him, it wasn’t his arm. He broke his hand. He’s been throwing for a while so it’ll be good to get him on the mound.”
Ynoa remains on track to return in August, when the Braves are hoping to also get catcher Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) back. It feels long ago, but Ynoa was a breakout star at the beginning of the Braves’ season. The 23-year-old had a 3.02 ERA across nine games (eight starts). He even impressed with the bat, slugging two homers, including a grand slam.
It isn’t clear how the team would use Ynoa when he returns. The Braves’ rotation is one of their strengths right now, especially with young pitchers Kyle Muller and Touki Toussaint showing recent promise. Ynoa, of course, has experience as a starter and reliever.
Braves starter Ian Anderson, sidelined since mid-July with shoulder inflammation, is playing long toss and will embark on a rehab assignment before returning. Lefty Tucker Davidson (forearm), who like Ynoa was a pleasant surprise, hasn’t resumed throwing.