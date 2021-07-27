Huascar Ynoa pitching Tuesday at Braves’ Florida complex

“He’s doing great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s passed all the tests. With him, it wasn’t his arm. He broke his hand. He’s been throwing for a while so it’ll be good to get him on the mound.”

Ynoa remains on track to return in August, when the Braves are hoping to also get catcher Travis d’Arnaud (thumb) back. It feels long ago, but Ynoa was a breakout star at the beginning of the Braves’ season. The 23-year-old had a 3.02 ERA across nine games (eight starts). He even impressed with the bat, slugging two homers, including a grand slam.