Braves’ Ian Anderson likely to make rehab start before returning

“More than likely he’s going to (make a rehab start),” Snitker said. “He’s going to need it, I would think. But we’ll wait and see when he gets on the mound and how that goes.”

In his first full season, Anderson owns a 3.56 ERA across 18 starts. The Braves have been OK in his absence thanks to another younger pitcher in Touki Toussaint. The righty has struck out 15 and walked two in his first two starts, emerging as a pleasant surprise.