Braves’ Ian Anderson likely to make rehab start before returning

Braves starter Ian Anderson played long toss Monday and “feels good” as he works his way back from right-shoulder inflammation, manager Brian Snitker said Monday.
Anderson should be working on the mound this week, according to the manager, and will likely make at least one rehab start before rejoining the rotation. Anderson, 23, last pitched July 11 in a start against the Marlins.
Ian Anderson stats
“More than likely he’s going to (make a rehab start),” Snitker said. “He’s going to need it, I would think. But we’ll wait and see when he gets on the mound and how that goes.”
In his first full season, Anderson owns a 3.56 ERA across 18 starts. The Braves have been OK in his absence thanks to another younger pitcher in Touki Toussaint. The righty has struck out 15 and walked two in his first two starts, emerging as a pleasant surprise.
