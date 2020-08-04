How empty stadiums are affecting Braves’ TV viewership

The rating is the number of households, out of every 100 in the market, watching the games on average.

The 2019 season began in late March, while the start of this season was delayed four months by the coronavirus pandemic.

While up impressively vs. the start of last season, the Braves ratings on Fox Sports South/Southeast through Sunday are up only slightly vs. the average for all of last season (3.62).

The ratings last season increased 13% from an average of 3.2 in the 2018 season, and the 2018 ratings soared 76% from 1.82 in the 2017 season. The 2018 surge came as the Braves emerged from four consecutive losing seasons with their first division title since 2013.

In 2013, Braves games on Fox Sports South/Southeast averaged a 4.1 rating in the Atlanta TV market, a level still not regained on average. The average rating had plummeted to a lowly 1.18 by the 2016 season, the second year of the Braves’ teardown and rebuild.

According to Fox Sports South/Southeast, five of this season’s first nine telecasts on the networks won their time slots in the Atlanta household ratings over all other TV programming, while each of the nine games topped all non-news cable programming competition in the market.