How Braves fared in 2023 MLB All-Star game

SEATTLE – The National League snapped a nine-game losing streak to the American League, winning 3-2 in Tuesday’s All-Star game at T-Mobile Park.

Here’s what the Braves players did in the game:

Starting outfielder Ronald Acuña: 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Acuña smoked a ball to right field to lead off the game, but Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia made a nice play to rob Acuña of extra bases.

Starting shortstop Orlando Arcia: 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He was replaced in the sixth after the National League used an all-Braves infield behind Cubs starter Justin Steele. Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo followed Arcia at shortstop.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Starting catcher Sean Murphy: 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He and Arcia teamed up to catch the Rays’ Randy Arozarena trying to steal in the first inning. Murphy was replaced in the fifth inning by Dodgers catcher Will Smith.

First baseman Matt Olson: 0-for-1 with a strikeout. Olson entered in the fifth, following the man he replaced in Atlanta, the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. The Mets’ Pete Alonso replaced Olson as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies: 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Albies entered in the fifth, replacing the Marlins’ Luis Arraez. This was his third All-Star game.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Third baseman Austin Riley: 1-for-2. Riley entered in the fifth, replacing the Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado. He singled off Orioles reliever Yennier Cano for his second hit in as many All-Star games.

Starters Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder: The Braves’ All-Star duo didn’t pitch Tuesday after starting last weekend for the Braves in Tampa Bay. Strider has continued the magnificent start to his career and leads MLB in strikeouts (166). Elder – in his breakout season – ranks fifth among NL starters in ERA (2.97).