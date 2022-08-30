BreakingNews
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez

Reliever Jesse Chavez is back with the Braves. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 37 minutes ago

The Braves always made their admiration and appreciation for Jesse Chavez clear, even when he was included in the trade-deadline deal that brought Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta.

Almost a month later, Chavez returned: The Braves claimed the 39-year-old reliever off waivers from the Angels on Tuesday afternoon, reacquiring a player who played a key role for them earlier in the season.

“That’s great, we’re always glad to get Jesse back,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Shoot, can’t have anything but good memories of Jesse. He was throwing really well when we traded him. Every time he’s been through here and been part of this club (it’s been good). You like having a guy who’s that versatile, can cover innings, pitch at any time in the game. He’s one of the greatest teammates you’ll ever have on top of that. He’s done a really good job for us so I’m happy to get him back.”

Chavez and the Braves just work together. After a mediocre three appearances with the Cubs to start the season, the Braves acquired Chavez, who had 30 appearances with the club last season, for lefty Sean Newcomb. Chavez once again proved valuable, producing a 2.11 ERA over 31 appearances.

On trade-deadline day, the Braves included Chavez with starter Tucker Davidson to acquire Iglesias in what amounted to a salary dump for the Angels. Chavez struggled in Anaheim, posting a 7.59 ERA across 11 appearances. Angels general manager Perry Minasian, a former Braves executive, released Chavez on Monday in a good-faith move. The veteran would have time to catch on with a new club, for whom he would be postseason eligible, if he signed by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31.

Snitker speaks glowingly of Chavez, as do his former-turned-current teammates. Chavez was a respected and helpful voice in the bullpen. Chavez gives the Braves another player who can pitch multi-inning outings. Chavez will join the Braves by the time rosters expand to 28 players Thursday.

The well-traveled Chavez joins the Braves for the fourth time. He’s played for nine franchises over 15 years, which includes multiple stints with the Braves, Angels, Blue Jays, Cubs and Rangers. When the Braves moved Chavez last month, it was his record 10th time getting traded.

Chavez was disappointed in the latest deal, of which he was informed while joining teammates to watch the news conference for Austin Riley’s long-term extension. He’ll be welcomed back with open arms in the Braves organization.

“Just glad he has another opportunity with us,” Snitker said.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports.

