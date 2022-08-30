He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez

Almost a month later, Chavez returned: The Braves claimed the 39-year-old reliever off waivers from the Angels on Tuesday afternoon, reacquiring a player who played a key role for them earlier in the season.

“That’s great, we’re always glad to get Jesse back,” manager Brian Snitker said. “Shoot, can’t have anything but good memories of Jesse. He was throwing really well when we traded him. Every time he’s been through here and been part of this club (it’s been good). You like having a guy who’s that versatile, can cover innings, pitch at any time in the game. He’s one of the greatest teammates you’ll ever have on top of that. He’s done a really good job for us so I’m happy to get him back.”