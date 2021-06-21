Group will withdraw lawsuit over move of MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta

A conservative small-business advocacy organization will drop its lawsuit against Major League Baseball over the move of this season’s All-Star Game out of metro Atlanta, the group’s CEO announced Monday.
Job Creators Network filed the suit May 31 in federal court in New York, seeking $1.1 billion in damages and an injunction requiring MLB to return the game from Denver to Truist Park. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni denied the injunction at the end of a two-hour hearing June 10, stating at the time: “To say that the legal underpinnings of this lawsuit are weak and muddled is an understatement.”
The judge had scheduled a pretrial conference on the case for next month.
“We have decided to withdraw our lawsuit against Major League Baseball, but I am here today to promise Atlanta-area small businesses that we will continue to find ways to remedy the injustice inflicted upon them,” Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said Monday. “While we are withdrawing our case from federal court here in New York, we will continue to evaluate our legal options and other out-of-court opportunities.”