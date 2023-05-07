Grissom returns to Triple-A, gets three hits in loss

Vaughn Grissom returned to Triple-A Gwinnett and went 3-for-4, including a double, but the Stripers fell to the Charlotte Knights 18-11 on Sunday at CoolRay Field. The teams combined for 39 hits.
Joshua Fuentes went 3-for-5, including a double and triple, for the Stripers. Forrest Wall went 3-for-5 with two doubles and Hoy Park and Eli White each homered.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud, on a rehab assignment following a concussion, caught the first five innings.
The 23 hits allowed by Stripers pitchers matched a Gwinnett single-game record set on July 13, 2012 at Louisville. Every member of the Knights’ starting lineup had a multi-hit game.
