Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ payroll flexibility, injury timelines and more

This is where the Braves stand as their offseason begins. And at the General Managers Meetings at the J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, Anthopoulos provided other details on his club.

Here are the points to know.

Payroll flexibility and how it might be used

If you know Anthopoulos, you know this: He does not give much. He is extra careful when doing interviews because he does not want to divulge anything to anyone.

So for now, the stance is simply this: The Braves want to get better.

“That’s basically the view,” Anthopoulos said. “Because you just don’t know what opportunities are going to present themselves. Sometimes, there’s a trickle-down effect of, there’s a signing or a trade that opens up some other things, and all of the sudden, players you didn’t expect (to be available) are available in the offseason. I think you do want flexibility at the beginning because there’s just a lot of options, both in trade, free agents and so on.”

But know this: The Braves were intentional in trying to free up payroll to use this offseason. Their moves in recent days – trading Jorge Soler, reworking Reynaldo López’s deal, declining Travis d’Arnaud’s option and backloading Aaron Bummer’s new contract – were by design.

“As you’re planning for the offseason, you start looking at things, potential ideas, talking to clubs about potential trades and so on,” Anthopoulos said. “It’s a long offseason, it’s a long winter. But there is a reason we chose to go down this path, because we feel like there will be some opportunities there. Ultimately, what happens, how that goes, we’ll see. But it was well-thought out.”

How the rehab of these guys will impact the offseason

Anthopoulos said he doesn’t expect Ronald Acuña Jr. (ACL surgery) or Spencer Strider (elbow surgery) to be on the 2025 opening day roster.

“I think with both guys, I don’t think it’s significant time, but I think we’re confident that opening day is not realistic for them,” Anthopoulos said. “I think, look, once we get to spring, you get to the beginning of February, you’ll have a much better idea on timelines. We’re planning that they will not be part of the opening day roster, and how soon after that, we’ll know more as we get deeper into the offseason.”

And then there’s Joe Jiménez, who underwent an Oct. 29 procedure to repair cartilage damage in his left knee. Unlike Acuña and Strider, he’ll miss significant time in 2025.

Anthopoulos acknowledged that these situations will affect the Braves’ thinking this offseason.

“Those are things that we’re going through,” he said. “Knowing that he’s going to be out an extended period of time, at minimum, definitely has an impact. And then losing free agents right now has an impact as well. Those are things we’re looking at, right? We’re looking at all of it – the bullpen construction and depth, the rotation.

“You look at, even from a position player standpoint, we’ve got Ronald and Strider coming back, but right now the expectation is they’re not back opening day. How soon they are (back) after (opening day), we’ll know more as we get closer to spring training. But we have to prepare that those two will not be in the lineup for us opening day, won’t be in the rotation. So, those are all things we have to weigh and balance out, and that’s where depth comes into play.”

Outfield and pitching

The outfield and pitching have to be among the Braves’ areas to address.

“Look, at the end of the day, the only locks, when everyone is healthy, for the outfield – just the way the year ended – are Ronald (Acuña) and (Michael) Harris (II).”

Jarred Kelenic was getting everyday playing time for a certain part of 2024. Then as he struggled, Ramón Laureano took the job and held it through the end of the postseason.

The Braves, again, are keeping in mind that Acuña will miss the start of the season. That’ll impact their offseason because they know they need to temporarily replace him.

As for the rotation, Anthopoulos discussed how Max Fried made 29 starts and Charlie Morton logged 30.

“That’s 60 starts, pretty much, between the two of them,” Anthopoulos said. “We have a lot of young internal options for starters, but those are two veterans and guys that were big parts of our rotation that are currently free agents. That’s another thing that we’re going to have to talk through and work through.”