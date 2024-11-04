Here’s the likely next step after Braves extend qualifying offer to Max Fried

SAN ANTONIO – The Braves extended the one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer to Max Fried, they announced on Monday – the deadline to do so.
Fried has until 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 to accept or decline it. He’ll almost certainly turn it down and become a free agent.
By extending the qualifying offer, the Braves can receive a compensatory draft pick in next year’s MLB Draft if he rejects it and signs elsewhere. For example, Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson both declined it and signed elsewhere, and the Braves got a draft pick.
In the time between now and Nov. 19, Fried can talk with other teams to judge his value on the open market. But for the Braves and Fried, the quality offer is more of a formality. Both sides know the left-hander will likely get more than $21.05 million per year with his new deal, wherever he signs. Thus, it makes sense for Fried to turn down the qualifying offer.
And as an example: A.J. Minter didn’t receive a qualifying offer because it would be an overpay to sign him for $21.05 million. Atlanta can negotiate another deal with Minter, who is a free agent.
The likely next step for Fried: He declines the qualifying offer and hits the open market.
- Braves exercise option on Marcell Ozuna, who returns for 2025 season
- Why Braves declined Travis d’Arnaud’s option, making him a free agent
- Braves hire third assistant GM to work under Alex Anthopoulos
About the Author