Freddie Freeman homers, doubles in intrasquad game

“Everything has been going as I wanted it to,” Newcomb said of his transition back to the rotation. “I’m prepared to be a starter, been starting and everything is feeling really good.”

On the Mets, Newcomb added: “They have a good lineup over there. They got some guys healthy and it’s going to be a good series to start the season.”

- Left-hander Tucker Davidson impressed in Monday’s start. His off-speed looked crisp, specifically in striking out Ronald Acuna. Davidson, who burst onto the scene last season, could find his way into the Braves bullpen at some point this season.

- Shortstop Dansby Swanson continued his strong camp by homering off Jasseel De La Cruz in the fifth and final inning.

- The Braves signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor-league deal Monday. Adams, 31, provides needed left-handed offense. He will try to work his way onto the roster as a reserve bat.

- The Braves will host the Marlins for two exhibition games on Tuesday and Wednesday. They’ll travel to New York on Thursday and face the Mets in the season opener Friday afternoon. Barring the unexpected, it will be Mike Soroka versus reigning two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.