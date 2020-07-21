Freddie Freeman homers, doubles in intrasquad game

It looks like Freddie Freeman will be ready for opening day.
The Braves’ first baseman impressed at the plate in Monday’s intrasquad game, collecting three hits, including an opposite-field double and homer, off starter Sean Newcomb. Freeman is already around 20 at-bats through three intrasquad games after hitting every inning.
Freeman will continue logging at-bats in the upcoming exhibition games against Miami Tuesday and Wednesday. He’s on pace to exceed his 30 at-bat desire in preparation for opening day Friday. And so despite missing two weeks with COVID-19, Freeman should be in the Braves’ first lineup.
Other notes from Monday:
- Newcomb allowed four runs over five innings in his final appearance before the regular season. Newcomb, who’s moved back into the rotation after a successful bullpen stint last season, is expected to start the third game of the season against the Mets.
“Everything has been going as I wanted it to,” Newcomb said of his transition back to the rotation. “I’m prepared to be a starter, been starting and everything is feeling really good.”
On the Mets, Newcomb added: “They have a good lineup over there. They got some guys healthy and it’s going to be a good series to start the season.”
- Left-hander Tucker Davidson impressed in Monday’s start. His off-speed looked crisp, specifically in striking out Ronald Acuna. Davidson, who burst onto the scene last season, could find his way into the Braves bullpen at some point this season.
- Shortstop Dansby Swanson continued his strong camp by homering off Jasseel De La Cruz in the fifth and final inning.
- The Braves signed first baseman Matt Adams to a minor-league deal Monday. Adams, 31, provides needed left-handed offense. He will try to work his way onto the roster as a reserve bat.
- The Braves will host the Marlins for two exhibition games on Tuesday and Wednesday. They’ll travel to New York on Thursday and face the Mets in the season opener Friday afternoon. Barring the unexpected, it will be Mike Soroka versus reigning two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom.