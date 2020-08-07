Freddie Freeman discusses Braves’ start through 2 weeks

On Touki Toussaint’s impressive start Thursday:

“When you look at his stat line, three runs given up, that does not tell the story. He was absolutely incredible. He was throwing – I was talking to (Josh) Tomlin on the bus over here – he was throwing darts. Every pitch had an intent, a purpose. When you have a purpose to every pitch, every pitch goes into that hitter’s head. When you’re throwing non-competitive pitches out of the zone, it’s just a waste pitch. As hitters, we don’t really think about that. You could tell early on, he was like 45 pitches through five innings. He had his good stuff. Even his last start, when he went four innings, you could tell something was clicking right for him. We were talking about how young guys needed to step up with Mike (Soroka) going down. The last three starts have been pretty phenomenal for us.”

On shortstop Dansby Swanson’s hot start:

“Dansby has gotten off to great starts the last couple years. He got hurt last year with the heel. None of this is a surprise. He came in stronger, more mentally prepared. He’s just hitting the ball so much harder, with authority, to the right side of the field. He’s covering all the plate right now. Putting up great at-bats. With Ozzie (Albies) going down, he was the perfect guy to go into that 2-hole. He works the counts, he’s hitting the ball hard, he’s having great at-bats and he’s off to a great start.”

On slugger Marcell Ozuna’s impact so far:

“We haven’t skipped a beat with losing Josh (Donaldson) with Marcell in there. He’s been a huge addition for us. Not only on the field, but off the field. A lot of the Latin guys are taking to him, and he’s having so much fun. He’s bringing music into the clubhouse, music on the bus. It was 3 a.m. when we got to Philly and the boombox was still going. We’re having a lot of fun, just like we were last year, and I think that’s why we’re winning. He brings more to the table than what he’s doing on the baseball field right now. He hits the ball so hard, it seems like. He hits the ball and I look up and think, ‘Man, that must be 120 mph.’ Then it’s 111, 107, 104; every ball he seems to be barreling right now. He’s a threat in our lineup and man, it’s a pleasure to have him on our team.”

On how valuable Tomlin has been since joining the team:

“When you have someone who comes in and just throws strikes, those young guys – Tomlin is OK with giving up the solo homer. The solo home run is not going to beat you. When you walk a guy, walk two guys, next thing you know you’re at 24 pitches in one inning to start off the game. That’s when things can go haywire. Josh just comes in and throws strikes. He’s sitting in that bullpen, sitting in the clubhouse, sitting on buses with people (explaining that) the solo home run won’t beat you, the walks will. The last few starts with some of these young guys, I feel like it’s just Josh Tomlin. Josh seems to come in after these guys, they’re sitting in the clubhouse watching the game after they come out, and he’s just throwing strike after strike after strike, and he’s having so much success doing it, that I think these young guys are really learning that it’s OK to give up the home run. That’s not going to beat you. It’s the three-run home runs that will beat you. Josh has been absolutely incredible for this staff. He’s wearing off on a lot of people in a lot of good ways.”

On the traveling conditions under health and safety protocols:

“It’s not that challenging if you just take a step back and realize it’s two months. Stay in your room for two months. It’s not that challenging. I didn’t leave my room until I got on the bus and I called (assistant medical coordinator) Jeff Stevenson and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to go get my coffee.’ You have to let people know when you’re going to leave the hotel. We have two security officers in our lobby to make sure you’re following the rules and doing all that. I just let him know I was leaving to get my coffee and get on the bus. For me, it’s not really challenging if you wear your mask and stay in your room. I think we have a pretty good group. They seem to be following the rules really well. All the protocols are in place to keep us safe. I think if you follow them, everything is going to go well.

“It wasn’t challenging for us on our first travel day since (the multiple outbreaks). We’ll see about the off day in Miami (next week) and if the guys can stay in their hotel rooms. That’s going to be the big one. I think we have a good group that really knows the seriousness of this virus. I think everybody is taking it seriously over here.”