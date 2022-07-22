Braves World Series champion Dwight Smith dies at 58

Dwight Smith, a member of the Braves’ 1995 World Series team, died Friday, the team announced. He was 58 years old.
Smith, an outfielder, played in the majors for eight seasons. Along with the Braves, Smith played for the Cubs, Angels and Orioles.
Smith was the runner up for NL Rookie of the Year in 1989. He played for the Braves in 1995 and 1996.
In 1995, he hit .252 with a .739 OPS over 103 games. He went 3-for-7 and drove in a run during the postseason in 1995, which ended with the Braves defeating Cleveland in the World Series.
Smith is survived by his wife, Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son Dwight Jr.
