First impressions of Braves’ pitching in spring opener

Newcomb gave up a homer to the first hitter he faced, Mike Brosseau. He walked two of the next three Rays before ending the inning with his second strikeout. The frame concluded after just the second out, which managers have the power to do under MLB’s 2021 spring training rules.

Newcomb finished last season at the alternate training site in Gwinnett after the Braves optioned the hard-throwing but erratic lefthander following four disappointing starts.