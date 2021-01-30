Report: Braves sign reliever Carl Edwards Jr. to minor-league deal

Edwards has appeared in only 27 games across the past two seasons. He was limited by shoulder problems in 2019 and missed most of last season due to a forearm strain. Before his latest injury, Edwards was a bright spot in a bad Mariners bullpen, owning a 1.93 ERA with six strikeouts against one walk in five appearances.

From 2016-18, Edwards was a productive member of the contending Cubs’ bullpen. He had a 3.03 ERA with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings over that stretch (167 games). Injuries derailed his past two seasons with the Cubs, Padres and Mariners.