Report: Braves sign reliever Carl Edwards Jr. to minor-league deal

The Braves signed right-handed reliever Carl Edwards Jr. to a minor-league deal Friday, according to multiple reports. Edwards, 29, will compete for a bullpen spot in spring training.
Edwards has appeared in only 27 games across the past two seasons. He was limited by shoulder problems in 2019 and missed most of last season due to a forearm strain. Before his latest injury, Edwards was a bright spot in a bad Mariners bullpen, owning a 1.93 ERA with six strikeouts against one walk in five appearances.
From 2016-18, Edwards was a productive member of the contending Cubs’ bullpen. He had a 3.03 ERA with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings over that stretch (167 games). Injuries derailed his past two seasons with the Cubs, Padres and Mariners.
Edwards is a no-risk, moderate-upside play for the Braves. If he can recapture a semblance of his past form, it isn’t difficult to see him earning a spot in the bullpen. The Braves are seeking bullpen reinforcements, and Edwards presented a worthy flier at a minimal cost.
Jon Becker of Roster Resource was the first to report the Edwards signing.