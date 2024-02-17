Finally fully healthy, Chris Sale says ‘baseball is fun again’

Sale has been in North Port off and on since before pitchers and catchers reported Wednesday. He lives in Naples – which is not far from here – and he commuted to throw a couple of bullpen sessions a week after the Braves acquired him.

On Saturday, Sale stepped in front of cameras and microphones. He was, well, as advertised: Honest, forthcoming, insightful. He’s excited to be with his new teammates, and he’s feeling refreshed because he’s finally healthy.

“Clean the slate, start from scratch,” Sale said of being with a new team. “It makes it easier when you got a clubhouse like this and a staff like this. Little bit more comfortable to kind of walk into.”

‘I never don’t feel like my old self’

In September, Sale dazzled and proved that, when healthy, he still can be elite. He allowed eight runs over 25 innings across five starts. It provided him with a positive springboard into the offseason.

And perhaps he felt a bit like his old self?

Well, no – that’s not totally accurate.

“I never don’t feel like my old self,” Sale said. “I’ve always been me. My expectations don’t waver. I expect to do what I’ve always done, and compete to the highest level. A little bit older, but still got it in there.”

This is the innate confidence that makes Sale, and other elite players, a step above everyone else. Despite the injuries, despite the rough performances, despite the down times, he’s still, in his eyes, the guy who was one of the top starters in baseball.

“He proved it last year: When he’s on the mound and he’s healthy and he feels good, it’s Chris Sale,” Murphy said.

At this point, Sale said this is the most confidence he’s had in his health in six years. For the first time in that span, he wasn’t dealing with an injury during the offseason, which helped him position himself for a successful and healthy 2024.

“The offseason is very important, just for the foundation,” Sale said. “It was a good offseason for me, just to be able to play long toss and be able to get off the mound a little bit earlier, and get some things dialed in that I really wasn’t able to do in the last few offseasons. And even more so, it’s nice being able to have that with a new team and be able to give them at least my best effort. I’m just excited to be here, excited for the opportunity, and whatever I can do to help, I’m here to do.”

In 2020, Sale underwent Tommy John surgery. It also shortened his 2021 season.

In, 2022, he suffered a broken rib cage. And shortly after returning that season, he fractured the pinkie on his throwing hand. Then he fractured his wrist in a bike accident.

In 2023, Sale was on the 60-day injured list with a stress reaction in his left shoulder blade. He still made 20 starts, and he looked great in some of them.

Braves manager Brian Snitker has watched Sale sparingly over the years. But, he said, “I’ve seen enough highlights and everything to know that if he’s healthy, where he is right now, he can be a very, very good piece for us.”

Sale said he’ll emphasize his recovery between starts to keep himself healthy. The Braves likely will be cautious with him, which might mean giving him extra rest or skipping him in the rotation at times.

“There’s really no letting off the throttle for me,” Sale said. “When I’m out there and those lights are on and it’s competition time, it’s time to go. So I’m not gonna pull anything back from that aspect of it, but some of the things in between days, routine-wise, just putting myself in a better situation to compete on my pitch day.”

‘Being laid-back in competition is never gonna be good for you’

Moments after he began talking to reporters, Sale was asked what he noticed about this Braves group.

“Very laid-back, but driven at the same time,” he said. “You can feel the sense of urgency, but there’s no rush to it.”

A few minutes later, he described himself in this way: “I’m, for the most part, pretty laid-back, except for when I’m on a baseball field. I just don’t think that that’s a good adjective to have on a baseball field. Being laid-back in competition is never gonna be good for you. I do get intense, I like to compete and I hate to lose.”

So, you can see why he fits in so well here. Sale’s mentality is that of the Braves.

“It’s a bunch of great guys,” he said. “You ask guys around the league, and nothing but great things to say about everybody in this clubhouse. But when you see them on the field, they’re gonna do some damage. That’s how I operate. Let’s have a good time, let’s kick it, have some fun, but when those lights flick on, it’s time to go. And that’s what this team’s about.”

As much as Sale strengthens the Braves’ rotation, he probably gives this club a necessary edge. His competitiveness and fire should be impactful.

He brings instant credibility. He has a 3.10 career ERA. He finished top five in Cy Young Award voting for six consecutive seasons.

‘Baseball is fun again’

On Friday, Sale threw his latest bullpen session. It went well.

“I didn’t air mail anything,” he said, “and kept it around the zone for the most part.”

“Got through the first couple of days all right, so trying not to mess anything up from here on out,” Sale said.

In the middle of that sentence, Sale paused to knock on the wood of his locker. He’s dealt with poor injury luck throughout his career, but he’s finally feeling healthy.

He knows he must strike a balance on the mound: He has to be himself, complete with the high intensity and maximum effort, while also pacing himself to be available in October.

“I love to compete,” Sale later said. “Baseball is fun again. I’m really excited for this opportunity. It’s been a while since I’ve had kind of the whole package of finishing healthy, having a normal offseason, coming into spring and being healthy. All those things, and hopefully being a little bit older and maybe slightly smarter – with all that and staff here and the people I’m surrounded by, it’s gonna give me the best opportunity I’ve had in a long time.”

The Braves also are excited. Their rotation, if Sale stays healthy, should be improved.

When he is healthy, he is Chris Sale, same as he always was.

“Yeah, there’s no question about that,” Murphy said.