Ex-Braves Freddie Freeman, Craig Kimbrel lead Dodgers to win

With or without Freeman and Bryant, this remains clear: The Dodgers have dominated the series. Los Angeles moved to 49-20 against the Rockies since 2018, which also just so happens to be the last time that Colorado won a home series against the Dodgers.

Buehler pretty much picked up right where he left off in 2021, getting the win in allowing two runs and four hits in five innings while striking out five. The All-Star righty is coming off a 16-4 season where he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting.

Gavin Lux had a two-run single as part of a five-run fourth inning — all with two outs — that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 5-2 lead.

That was plenty for Buehler, who ended his day by striking out C.J. Cron on a cutter with two runners on in the fifth.

The Dodgers entered the season a plus-480 to win the World Series, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Freeman appreciates being a big favorite.

“There’s one way you can embrace it, just go out there and try and win as many ball games as we can and get to October,” Freeman said.

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson delivered fastball right down the middle when he tossed out the first pitch to Bryant, who served as his catcher.

Wilson took the mound wearing a Rockies jersey with No. 3 on the back. His pitch received plenty of cheers from the sellout crowd of 48,627.

Wilson was once an infielder taken by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He hit .229 over two minor league seasons, before settling on football.