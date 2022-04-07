Braves star Ronald Acuña says he won’t miss departed Freddie Freeman

“I’m not saying I’m a veteran today, but no one is going to come and take something off my face today,” he said in the Instagram Live conversation.

Acuña’s agent, Peter Greenberg of Rep 1 Baseball, declined comment when reached by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday morning. Both he and the Braves were aware of Acuña’s comments.

But at 12:50 a.m. Thursday, in response to a tweet about some of his Instagram Live comments, Acuña wrote in all caps: “I NEVER SAY THAT.”

In March, Freeman signed a six-year, $162 contract with the Dodgers. For the first time since 2011, the Braves will have a new first baseman on opening day.

The Braves offered Freeman a five-year contract worth $140 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, but the sides did not come to an agreement. The Braves soon pivoted and traded for Matt Olson, which signaled Freeman’s departure.

Acuña in 2019 agreed to an eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Braves and is signed through 2026. He tore his ACL last summer and is expected to be back in the first week of May.