Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman reportedly lands 6-year deal with Dodgers

Going, going, gone.
Freddie Freeman is leaving Atlanta and heading home to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN reported late Wednesday night.
And the free-agent first baseman who was born in Fountain Valley, California got his coveted six-year contract too.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported that the former Braves great, who is 32, agreed to terms with the Dodgers on a $162 million deal.
The Braves won the World Series last season after beating the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Freeman caught a throw at first base to end Game 6 against Los Angeles and end the Dodgers’ season. Now he’ll suit up for the Dodgers and try to beat the Braves.
The Braves acquired Freeman’s replacement Monday before Freeman even picked his team. The Braves traded outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and righties Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes to Oakland for Matt Olson.
Olson is younger and one of the game’s best first basemen, but Freeman is a franchise player, someone who represented the organization well, someone who seemed destined to wear one uniform for his entire career.
But now he’ll be in Dodger blue.
Credit: Hyosub Shin
In 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman, selected in the second round of the 2007 draft, totaled 1,704 hits, 271 home runs and 941 RBIs. He hit .295 with an .893 on-base plus slugging percentage. He also played great defense and was the clubhouse leader for a young group that won the World Series last year.
Olson is an All-Star who has won two Gold Glove Awards. He’s posted a career .859 on-base plus slugging percentage and has blasted 142 home runs since 2016. At 28 years old, he’s almost five years younger than Freeman.
