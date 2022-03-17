Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman reportedly lands 6-year deal with Dodgers

The Braves acquired Freeman’s replacement Monday before Freeman even picked his team. The Braves traded outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and righties Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes to Oakland for Matt Olson.

Olson is younger and one of the game’s best first basemen, but Freeman is a franchise player, someone who represented the organization well, someone who seemed destined to wear one uniform for his entire career.

But now he’ll be in Dodger blue.

Caption Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman reacts after fielding a ground out of Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) for the final out to end the game and secure the Braves' 4-2 win and advanced to the World Series in game 6 at the National League Championship Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 23, 2021, in Atlanta. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

In 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman, selected in the second round of the 2007 draft, totaled 1,704 hits, 271 home runs and 941 RBIs. He hit .295 with an .893 on-base plus slugging percentage. He also played great defense and was the clubhouse leader for a young group that won the World Series last year.

Olson is an All-Star who has won two Gold Glove Awards. He’s posted a career .859 on-base plus slugging percentage and has blasted 142 home runs since 2016. At 28 years old, he’s almost five years younger than Freeman.