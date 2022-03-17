Hamburger icon
Ex-Brave Freddie Freeman reportedly lands 6-year deal with Dodgers

First baseman Freddie Freeman will not be an Atlanta Brave this season.The Braves have acquired first baseman Matt Olson. Freeman's former teammates are still processing the news.Pitcher Tyler Matzek: “Everybody loves him. He’s a great human being, first off, and an even better baseball player.”.Catcher Travis d’Arnaud: "The city loved him. I’ve never seen a stadium chant for anybody as loud as they did for him.”.Ozzie Albies: “We’re going to miss him,” Albies said. “Business is business. I hope he keeps doing what he does best: Being Freddie.”

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 2 minutes ago

Going, going, gone.

Freddie Freeman is leaving Atlanta and heading home to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN reported late Wednesday night.

And the free-agent first baseman who was born in Fountain Valley, California got his coveted six-year contract too.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported that the former Braves great, who is 32, agreed to terms with the Dodgers on a $162 million deal.

ExploreFreddie Freeman says goodbye to Braves fans

The Braves won the World Series last season after beating the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Freeman caught a throw at first base to end Game 6 against Los Angeles and end the Dodgers’ season. Now he’ll suit up for the Dodgers and try to beat the Braves.

The Braves acquired Freeman’s replacement Monday before Freeman even picked his team. The Braves traded outfielder Cristian Pache, catcher Shea Langeliers, and righties Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes to Oakland for Matt Olson.

Olson is younger and one of the game’s best first basemen, but Freeman is a franchise player, someone who represented the organization well, someone who seemed destined to wear one uniform for his entire career.

But now he’ll be in Dodger blue.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman reacts after fielding a ground out of Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder AJ Pollock (11) for the final out to end the game and secure the Braves' 4-2 win and advanced to the World Series in game 6 at the National League Championship Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 23, 2021, in Atlanta. Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

In 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman, selected in the second round of the 2007 draft, totaled 1,704 hits, 271 home runs and 941 RBIs. He hit .295 with an .893 on-base plus slugging percentage. He also played great defense and was the clubhouse leader for a young group that won the World Series last year.

Olson is an All-Star who has won two Gold Glove Awards. He’s posted a career .859 on-base plus slugging percentage and has blasted 142 home runs since 2016. At 28 years old, he’s almost five years younger than Freeman.

ExploreMore from the AJC on the Braves

