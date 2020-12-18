Ender Inciarte will ‘compete for a job’ with Braves in spring training

Inciarte, 30, played in 46 games last season, hitting .190/.262/.250. It continued his downward trend at the plate over the past three years. Over the course of the season, Ronald Acuna played a bulk of games in center field – where Inciarte once was entrenched – while more productive offensive players filled the corner spots.

Top outfield prospect Cristian Pache shined in the postseason, putting him on track to likely start regularly in center. Acuna would shift back to right field on an every-day basis. Left field is reserved for a to-be-determined power hitter, a search that currently tops the Braves’ to-do list.