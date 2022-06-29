Eddie Rosario, Tucker Davidson both have rough night in Gwinnett loss

Rosario went 2-for-6 with two RBIs in a loss to Nashville on Sunday in his second game. He went 1-for-4 in his first game Saturday. Overall, he is 3-for-14 with two RBIs and five strikeouts.

Rosario hit .383 in the postseason for the World Series champion Braves last season. But he’s hitting .068 in 15 games this season.