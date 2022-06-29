ajc logo
X

Eddie Rosario, Tucker Davidson both have rough night in Gwinnett loss

Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario reacts after scoring a run in game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park, Friday October 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario reacts after scoring a run in game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park, Friday October 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 36 minutes ago

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario went 0-for-4 Tuesday night in a rehab assignment game with Class AAA Gwinnett as he recovers from a laser eye procedure.

Rosario went 2-for-6 with two RBIs in a loss to Nashville on Sunday in his second game. He went 1-for-4 in his first game Saturday. Overall, he is 3-for-14 with two RBIs and five strikeouts.

Rosario hit .383 in the postseason for the World Series champion Braves last season. But he’s hitting .068 in 15 games this season.

Rosario underwent the eye procedure in late April and has been out since. Recently, he began ramping up baseball activities.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

The Stripers (35-38) lost to host Norfolk 8-2.

Gwinnett starter Tucker Davidson (2-4) gave up five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and walking two. He has a 4.39 ERA.

The Stripers’ Braden Shewmake went 0-for-4, snapping his eight-game hitting streak.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans12h ago
Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat
5h ago
Dejounte Murray would be great for Hawks at right trade price
6h ago
Kevin Parada named Johnny Bench Award winner
4h ago
Kevin Parada named Johnny Bench Award winner
4h ago
Hawks rookie wing AJ Griffin credits faith for guiding him to his dream
7h ago
The Latest
Braves place closer Kenley Jansen on injured list with irregular heartbeat
5h ago
Eddie Rosario has two hits in rehab assignment Sunday
Braves Report podcast: Despite ending, Braves look good against contenders
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top