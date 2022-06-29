Eddie Rosario, Tucker Davidson both have rough night in Gwinnett loss

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario went 0-for-4 Tuesday night in a rehab assignment game with Class AAA Gwinnett as he recovers from a laser eye procedure.
Rosario went 2-for-6 with two RBIs in a loss to Nashville on Sunday in his second game. He went 1-for-4 in his first game Saturday. Overall, he is 3-for-14 with two RBIs and five strikeouts.
Rosario hit .383 in the postseason for the World Series champion Braves last season. But he’s hitting .068 in 15 games this season.
Rosario underwent the eye procedure in late April and has been out since. Recently, he began ramping up baseball activities.
The Stripers (35-38) lost to host Norfolk 8-2.
Gwinnett starter Tucker Davidson (2-4) gave up five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and walking two. He has a 4.39 ERA.
The Stripers’ Braden Shewmake went 0-for-4, snapping his eight-game hitting streak.
