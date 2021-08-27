Braves activate Eddie Rosario, designate Abraham Almonte

The last of the Braves’ July 30 trade acquisitions has arrived.
Outfielder Eddie Rosario was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. The newcomer had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett as he worked his way back from an abdominal strain.
Rosario hit .196/.226/.471 with two doubles, four homers and 16 RBIs across 13 games with Gwinnett. He played better recently than his overall numbers indicate. His solo homer was the difference in the Stripers’ victory Thursday.
The Braves acquired Rosario from the Indians at the trade deadline in exchange for infielder Pablo Sandoval. The move was a salary dump for Cleveland. The Braves are paying Rosario about $1.95 million of the remaining $8 million on his one-year deal. They added around $6 million to payroll at the deadline overall.
Rosario, 29, hit .254 with 15 doubles, seven homers and 46 RBIs across 78 games this season. His offense should bolster the Braves’ bench, which has improved with the additions since July. The team also added outfielders Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler before the deadline, remaking an outfield that lost MVP candidate Ronald Acuna and Marcell Ozuna.
The Braves designated outfielder Abraham Almonte for assignment to open a spot for Rosario. Almonte hit .218/.333/.401 with five homers, 19 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 63 games. He made 37 starts for the Braves before the trade deadline moves pushed Almonte out of the mix.
Rosario is the final expected offensive addition for the Braves down the stretch. The Braves’ turnaround has been sparked by several newcomers. Along with their outfield trades, the team acquired reliever Richard Rodriguez, who’s played an important role in stabilizing the bullpen, and saw catcher Travis d’Arnaud and right-hander Huascar Ynoa return from injury. Starting pitcher Ian Anderson is expected back as early as Sunday.