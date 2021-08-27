Braves activate Eddie Rosario, designate Abraham Almonte

Outfielder Eddie Rosario was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. The newcomer had been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett as he worked his way back from an abdominal strain.

Rosario hit .196/.226/.471 with two doubles, four homers and 16 RBIs across 13 games with Gwinnett. He played better recently than his overall numbers indicate. His solo homer was the difference in the Stripers’ victory Thursday.