Eddie Rosario comes up clutch again for Braves: ‘I love this moment’

After a rainout Friday and a rain delay Saturday, the Braves finally played and defeated the Cardinals 3-2 in 10 innings Saturday afternoon, with left fielder Eddie Rosario leading the way.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rosario stepped up to the plate as the crowd chanted “Eddie, Eddie.” He answered immediately by hitting a home run deep to right field that tied the score 2-2.

Rosario has enjoyed being back with the Braves, for whom he played from mid-2021 through 2023. The fans surely love having the 2021 National League Championship Series MVP back.

“I feel blessed,” Rosario said. “I love every time they say my name. It feels great.”

When speaking of Rosario’s timely hitting, Braves manager Brian Snitker said: “(He) had a couple big ones, that one in Arizona (on July 8) to bring up the tying run (in the ninth inning). Like I said, he’s got no pulse, that’s for sure. The situation is not gonna bother him. He’s an aggressive guy.”

Snitker said the Braves re-signing Rosario this month after he was released by Washington was “an easy choice.”

Ginny Duffy is a sports reporter intern for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a rising third-year student majoring in Sports Journalism and Production at Auburn University. She is from Dunwoody, Georgia and has always had a huge love for sports.

