Eddie Rosario comes up clutch again for Braves: ‘I love this moment’

After a rainout Friday and a rain delay Saturday, the Braves finally played and defeated the Cardinals 3-2 in 10 innings Saturday afternoon, with left fielder Eddie Rosario leading the way.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Rosario stepped up to the plate as the crowd chanted “Eddie, Eddie.” He answered immediately by hitting a home run deep to right field that tied the score 2-2.

Rosario has enjoyed being back with the Braves, for whom he played from mid-2021 through 2023. The fans surely love having the 2021 National League Championship Series MVP back.