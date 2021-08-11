Drew Smyly pitching to make his father proud

Smyly’s father, Todd, was in an Infiniti Suite at Truist Park to see his son pitch in person for the first time since early 2019. Todd has been enduring health problems, including colon cancer and cirrhosis. Smyly went home to Arkansas to visit his father late in spring training, which was the most recent time he’d seen him.

“He went in for a pretty routine surgery at the end of spring training and ended up spending three months in the hospital,” Smyly said. “We weren’t sure if he was going to make it some of those days. But he’s been doing a lot better recently and finally worked up the strength to make a trip here from Arkansas. It was cool we were able to come out with a win.”