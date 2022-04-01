Another former Braves great goes to Dodgers - closer Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired eight-time All-Star and former Braves closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox on Friday to fill the void left by Kenley Jansen signing with the Braves.
Kimbrel will be reunited with former Braves teammate Freddie Freeman, who signed a six-year deal with the Dodgers as a free agent.
The Braves play the Dodgers early in the season in Los Angeles on April 18-20. The Dodgers play at Truist Park for three games June 24-26. The third game, fittingly, is set for Alumni Sunday.
The Dodgers traded outfielder AJ Pollock to the White Sox for Kimbrel, who was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games.
Kimbrel rediscovered the form that made him one of the game’s best closers and was named to his eighth All-Star team last season.
Credit: AP
The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011 with the Braves. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season.
Kimbrel fulfills the Dodgers’ need for a shutdown option late in games, especially with the departure of 10-year closer Jansen, who signed a one-year deal with the defending World Series champion Braves.
Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old outfielder’s best season came last year, when he batted. .297 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 117 games.