Another former Braves great goes to Dodgers - closer Craig Kimbrel

Craig Kimbrel will be in a Dodgers uniform too, just like Freddie Freeman (above). (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The 33-year-old right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011 with the Braves. He led the league in saves from 2011 to 2014. Kimbrel ranks ninth all-time in the majors with 372 saves as he begins his 13th season.

Kimbrel fulfills the Dodgers’ need for a shutdown option late in games, especially with the departure of 10-year closer Jansen, who signed a one-year deal with the defending World Series champion Braves.

Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers. The 34-year-old outfielder’s best season came last year, when he batted. .297 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs in 117 games.