Dodgers 4, Braves 3: What you need to know about Game 7

Dodgers starter Dustin May threw eight straight balls to begin the game, walking Ronald Acuna (who stole second) and Freddie Freeman. His first pitch to Marcell Ozuna was a called strike. His second pitch was an RBI single to left field. The threat ended with Travis d’Arnaud hit into a double play and Ozzie Albies struck out.

Breakthrough

The Dodgers had a runner on second with one out in the first inning. They didn’t score. They had runners at second and third with two outs in the second inning. They didn’t score. They had runners at second and third with two outs in the third inning. They scored. Will Smith singled to center to score two runs and tied the game at 2-2.

A run allowed

Ian Anderson pitched 17-2/3 postseason innings before allowing a run in the third inning. It was the third-longest streak in franchise history behind Lew Burdette’s 24 innings in 1957 and Tom Glavine’s 18 innings in 1995-96, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Missed opportunity - Braves

In the fourth inning, with a run already in for a 3-2 lead, the Braves ran themselves out of a potential big inning. With runners at second and third with no outs, Nick Markakis grounded to third base. Dansby Swanson was tagged out in a rundown between home and third and Austin Riley was tagged out trying to take third, for a double play. A groundout by Cristian Pache next ended the threat.

Missed opportunity – Dodgers

The Dodgers ran themselves out an inning in the sixth. After tying the game at 3-3 with a Kike Hernandez home run, Chris Taylor doubled. He took third on a sacrifice fly, standing on third with one out. Corey Seager grounded to second and Ozzie Albies' throw home cut down Taylor for the second out. Justin Turner followed by flying out to right field and the game remained tied.

Another game, another Betts gem

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts was at it again in Game 7, having already made several defensive gems during the series. Betts robbed Freddie Freeman of a home run in the fifth inning when he leapt at the wall and pulled in the ball as it was about to exit the field. Just an F-9 in the scorebook.