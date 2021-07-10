D’Arnaud and Ynoa ‘making strides’ to get off the IL

Lucroy, 35, drove in a run in Wednesday’s win in Pittsburgh and batted eighth in the Braves lineup Saturday.

“He was with a lot of these (pitchers) in Triple-A,” Snitker said. “He’s been around the block. He’s 10 years in, an established guy, knows what he’s doing and he’s fit right in here.”

Before breaking his hand punching a dugout bench May 16, Ynoa was one of the brightest spots in the Braves’ rotation. In nine starts, he had put together a 4-2 record with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts. He also had shining moments at the plate, hitting two homers, including a grand slam.

“We still have to see what it looks like,” Snitker said. “See how he gets off the mound, how he recovers and how he looks on the mound. It’s still a progression for him. He’s feeling great. He’s doing the long toss, the flat ground and everything. It’s just checking the boxes right now.”

Lefties Tucker Davidson and Grant Dayton are still on the IL and aren’t throwing yet, Snitker added.