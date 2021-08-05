Dansby Swanson records 4 hits in Braves’ win

Lost in the Braves’ big 7-4 victory in St. Louis on Wednesday was shortstop Dansby Swanson. His four-hit day was overshadowed by the newcomer’s dynamics, but it continued an encouraging trend for Swanson.
In 19 games since the All-Star break, Swanson is hitting .299/.333/.558 with five doubles, five homers and 18 RBIs.
Dansby Swanson stats
“Dansby has been swinging the bat so well since we came back from the break,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He just missed a homer there. He’s been swinging the bat well. He’s doing damage with power.”
Swanson’s recent play has further fortified the Braves’ lineup. Their new outfield additions - Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall - have added power and lengthened a lineup that was weak in the bottom half throughout much of the season. The offense is suddenly beginning to look deep and dangerous.
“I saw (Swanson) hit a couple base hits the other way,” outfielder Adam Duvall said. “We were talking about it. He was pretty happy with that. Anytime he feels like when he can do that, he’s on the ball. He’s on the off-speed, the fastball. When you can hit a line drive the other way, you’re pretty locked in.”
The Braves won their second consecutive game Wednesday, moving to 54-54. They’ll have a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season if they finish the sweep Thursday.
