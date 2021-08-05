Dansby Swanson records 4 hits in Braves’ win

“I saw (Swanson) hit a couple base hits the other way,” outfielder Adam Duvall said. “We were talking about it. He was pretty happy with that. Anytime he feels like when he can do that, he’s on the ball. He’s on the off-speed, the fastball. When you can hit a line drive the other way, you’re pretty locked in.”

The Braves won their second consecutive game Wednesday, moving to 54-54. They’ll have a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season if they finish the sweep Thursday.

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.