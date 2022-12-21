Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans

Dansby Swanson has said goodbye to Atlanta.
The now former Braves shortstop has agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs as a free agent. The deal, which has an average annual value of about $25.3 million, includes a full no-trade clause. It far exceeds the offer extended by the Braves to keep their unofficial captain. The deal has not been announced after it was reached on Saturday, ending Swanson’s tenure with his hometown team.
However, Swanson took to social media on Tuesday to offer his thanks to Braves fans. In an Instagram post, Swanson wrote: “Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to 5 straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to now a married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years. I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country.”
Swanson, a Marietta High graduate, was the Braves’ shortstop since his debut in 2016 after being acquired in a trade with the Diamondbacks. He was the No. 1 overall selection of the 2015 MLB draft. He played in 827 games over seven seasons in Atlanta. He made one All-Star appearance and won one Gold Glove, both last season.
Swanson also posted on Twitter, which included some video highlights on his time with the Braves. He wrote: “I am forever grateful to the city of Atlanta and the Braves for the last 6+ years of my life. God has blessed my family and I with so much from our time in Atlanta, for which we will never take for granted.”
I am forever grateful to the city of Atlanta and the Braves for the last 6+ years of my life. God has blessed my family and I with so much from our time in Atlanta, for which we will never take for granted. pic.twitter.com/fWrU1BlXnu— Dansby Swanson (@LieutenantDans7) December 21, 2022
