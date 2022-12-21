Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans

The now former Braves shortstop has agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs as a free agent. The deal, which has an average annual value of about $25.3 million, includes a full no-trade clause. It far exceeds the offer extended by the Braves to keep their unofficial captain. The deal has not been announced after it was reached on Saturday, ending Swanson’s tenure with his hometown team.

However, Swanson took to social media on Tuesday to offer his thanks to Braves fans. In an Instagram post, Swanson wrote: “Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to 5 straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to now a married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years. I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country.”