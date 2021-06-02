Court sets hearing for next week on move of All-Star game from Atlanta

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni ordered next week’s hearing for defendants to “show cause before a motion term of this Court … why an order should not be issued pursuant to Rule 65 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure enjoining the Defendants during the pendency of this action from holding the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, on July 13, 2021, and requiring Defendants to immediately transfer the game back to Truist Park in Cobb County, Georgia, where it was originally scheduled to be played.”

Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, said in a statement Wednesday: “JCN and its allies are looking forward to next week’s hearing and successfully resolving this case to the satisfaction of the Greater Atlanta community.”