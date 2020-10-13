Braves use long ball to break through against Dodgers

First, we were reminded that an MVP candidacy is not built on singles alone. It is constructed of moments like the first inning Monday.

It would be a mesmerizing match-up between the hard-throwing Dodgers starter Walker Buehler and Freeman, known to treat the best of fastballs with violent contempt.

With two strikes on Freeman, Buehler thought he could breeze a 97-mph fastball past the Braves first-baseman. It was once said of another Braves slugger, “Trying to throw a fastball by Henry Aaron is like trying to sneak sunrise by a rooster.” While Freeman is no Aaron, he does share an appreciation for velocity.

Buehler missed his spot up and in and instead left the pitch down in the strike zone. A place where Freeman feasts. He turned on the pitch, the crack of the bat as loud and alarming to the pitcher as the sound of squealing brakes and twisting metal is to a traffic cop. Freeman drove it 427 feet on a line into the rightfield seats, giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.

So much for home runs being an unreachable goal at vast Globe Life Park in Arlington, Tex., the neutral site of this NLCS.

It was a much-needed power boost for the Braves star. Entering the game, Freemen was hitting a mere .167 with no extra-base hits in these pandemic playoffs. The game-winner against the Reds was a shrinking image in the rearview mirror.

For his career, it was Freeman’s second hit off Buehler in six at-bats. The other was a homer, too.

This one put the Braves in a most familiar position – they had just grabbed the initial lead in their sixth straight postseason game.

The pointed question Monday was just how long a lone run would hold up against the Dodgers, the most prolific scoring team in baseball.

Freeman’s home run would be the Braves only hit off Buehler until a pair of singles chased him in the sixth inning. And the Braves habit of throwing shutouts in October – four of them in their five postseason games entering Monday – ended when Max Fried yielded a solo home run to the Dodgers Enrique Hernandez in the fifth.

As the game settled into the kind of tense, stubborn pitching battle that postseason is famous for, the sound of Freeman’s homer seemed to grow louder and louder.

The night balanced tensely for the longest time on the ledge of those two homers. Things got a little jumbled and weird. Through injury and maneuvering, the bottom of the Braves lineup was unrecognizable, with Pablo Sandoval and Charlie Culberson in right

But there were certain Braves who were in scoring position when they dug in within the batter’s box. In the ninth inning, all heaven broke loose. Riley hit the go-ahead homer off Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen. Then Albies added a two-run shot off reliever Jake McGee for good measure. And both of those did measure well - Riley’s homer adjudged 448 feet, Albies' 420 feet.

The Dodgers never knew what hit them.