Martin, Greene will be boost to Braves’ bullpen. ‘They’re going to help us a bunch’

Martin isn’t the only help on the way. The Braves signed veteran right-hander Shane Greene, who was an important cog in the stellar 2020 bullpen, over the weekend. Greene will report to Triple-A and join the team when he’s ready. Southpaw Sean Newcomb, who was productive earlier in the season before requiring time on the injured list, is trying to get his form back and could provide another boost when he returns.

“I’m happy for Greeney, for him to come back to us,” Minter said. “He was such a valuable piece last year. I know he’s going to be again this year. And Martin, he’s been dominant. He’s been consistent as well. We have a long season. I know those guys are going to help us out a bunch and I can’t wait to have them back.”