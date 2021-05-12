Martin, Greene will be boost to Braves’ bullpen. ‘They’re going to help us a bunch’

Braves reliever Chris Martin made his third rehab appearance Tuesday in Triple-A. Martin pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Manager Brian Snitker indicated the team would see how Martin felt after his latest outing before deciding on his immediate future. Martin (shoulder inflammation) is nearing a return to the Braves’ bullpen. The team can’t get him back soon enough.
The bullpen let the Braves down Tuesday, when the team squandered an eighth-inning lead and lost 5-3 to the Blue Jays. Lefty A.J. Minter and righty Jacob Webb couldn’t quiet the Blue Jays late.
Martin isn’t the only help on the way. The Braves signed veteran right-hander Shane Greene, who was an important cog in the stellar 2020 bullpen, over the weekend. Greene will report to Triple-A and join the team when he’s ready. Southpaw Sean Newcomb, who was productive earlier in the season before requiring time on the injured list, is trying to get his form back and could provide another boost when he returns.
“I’m happy for Greeney, for him to come back to us,” Minter said. “He was such a valuable piece last year. I know he’s going to be again this year. And Martin, he’s been dominant. He’s been consistent as well. We have a long season. I know those guys are going to help us out a bunch and I can’t wait to have them back.”
