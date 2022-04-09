Charlie Morton shines as Braves pick up first win of season

2. D’Arnaud, who blasted three home runs in 17 at-bats in the exhibition schedule, has stayed hot. He drove in three runs in his first two at-bats on Friday.

The first came in the second inning, when he hit a ball that Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas couldn’t handle. In the next frame, d’Arnaud lined a two-run single as the Braves began to break open the game.

Asked about the similarities in the different hot stretches in his career, d’Arnaud said: “Try to do less. ... That’s usually when good things happen. When I try to do too much, I overswing and I lose my mechanics and thought process.”

Caption Braves' Matt Olson (28) makes his way to first base after hitting a single during a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Branden Camp/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

3. When we envisioned the Braves, this is what they were supposed to look like in 2022. They showed patience, but also attacked.

The Braves displayed great plate discipline in drawing five walks versus Reds lefty Reiver Sanmartin. When they chased him in the third inning, they hammered reliever Jeff Hoffman. Atlanta led by seven runs after three innings.

One of the run-scoring hits in the third came from Orlando Arcia, who validated manager Brian Snitker’s decision to make him the designated hitter.

Another great sign: Matt Olson collected three hits.

“I think it’s everybody, to be honest. There’s no one in particular,” Arcia said through interpreter Franco García. “I think everyone is putting in the work. ... I think the work that we’re all putting in is showing right now. It’s sort of something that binds us and unites us together, right? I think we’re all in this together and we have the same mentality, and I think everything we’re doing when no one’s watching is really bringing us together.”

4. One observation through two games: The Braves are off to a great start on the base paths. It’s a small sample size, but it’s encouraging.

On opening day, Eddie Rosario went from second to home because a throw from third base hit Austin Riley as he sprinted toward first. In the season’s second game, Adam Duvall scored from second because Moustakas couldn’t corral a ball off d’Arnaud’s bat. D’Arnaud later took an extra base on a throw.

The Braves have a few speedy players, but they’ve also shown some smarts on the bases.

5. Kenley Jansen had a tough Braves debut. He almost coughed up a four-run lead in the ninth.

Context is needed, though. He allowed three hits on soft contact.

Braves 7, Reds 6

Stat to know

12 - Morton retired the first 12 batters he faced in his first start (that counted) since fracturing his right fibula in the World Series.

Quotable

“I honestly didn’t even think about the leg. At some point, you just got to move on.”- Morton on returning from the injury

Up next

The Braves and Reds will play the third game of the series at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Atlanta’s Kyle Wright will face Cincinnati’s Vladimir Gutierrez.