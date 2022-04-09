Freddie Freeman’s kindness touches opponent in first game with Dodgers

“He’s like, ‘I know what you’re going through,’” recounted Iglesias, whose father was from Cuba. “It was very emotional for me.”

Freeman started his Dodgers tenure with a solid day — and a win. The 2020 NL MVP signed a six-year, $162 million deal with Los Angeles after leading the Braves to a World Series championship last season.

Freeman struck out in his first at-bat, then was hit by a pitch, walked and scored in the Dodgers’ five-run fourth inning, and lined a sharp single before taking a called third strike in the eighth.

“It's just a new uniform. Same game. But I'm excited to get going and get this next chapter of my career going." - Freddie Freeman

“Freddie, it’s not going to show up in the scorecard, but going first to third in a situation where there was a wild pitch and scores an insurance run, those are things where it’s a little microcosm of what we can do,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Another ex-Brave Craig Kimbrel, who was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago White Sox on April 1, allowed an RBI double to Charlie Blackmon before striking out Kris Bryant on a knuckle-curve to earn the save.

“Just frozen,” Bryant explained.

The Dodgers entered the season a plus-480 to win the World Series, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Freeman appreciates being a big favorite.

“There’s one way you can embrace it, just go out there and try and win as many ball games as we can and get to October,” Freeman said.

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson delivered fastball right down the middle when he tossed out the first pitch to Bryant, who served as his catcher.

Wilson took the mound wearing a Rockies jersey with No. 3 on the back. His pitch received plenty of cheers from the sellout crowd of 48,627.

Wilson was once an infielder taken by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2010 draft. He hit .229 over two minor league seasons, before settling on football.