Charlie Morton earns win No. 100 as Braves beat Mets

2. Morton earned win No. 1 in a Braves uniform back on June 14, 2008 against the Angels. Over a decade and several teams later, he earned win No. 100 with the Braves on Tuesday.

He became the first pitcher since the Dodgers’ Hideo Nomo in 2003 to earn their first and 100th wins with the same team while earning victories for other clubs in between.

“It took me a pretty long time,” Morton said, smiling. “Glad I got there and got there with this group. It was a special night.”

3. The numbers across Morton’s last two outings: 14-2/3 innings, four hits, no runs, 18 strikeouts and just two walks. Morton recently made adjustments to his delivery, as he discussed following his last start, and it’s paying off. He’s leading a Braves rotation that, despite its injuries, has performed well recently.

Caption Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: AP Credit: AP

4. Shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a 381-foot blast in the third inning that scored three runs and wound up being the Braves’ only offense. It was Swanson’s first homer since June 16.

“I feel like guys on the team are really starting to pick up at-bats, really starting to get things jelling and rolling,” Swanson said. “So it’ll be exciting once we kind of get back to our normal depth, in terms of just consistent at-bats one through nine or one through eight (in the lineup). And I feel like our pitchers have actually been swinging pretty well. I’ll give them a little bit of credit. But you can see the momentum starting to build.”

5. The Braves scratched center fielder Guillermo Heredia just before the game due to right-wrist inflammation. Ender Inciarte manned center fand went 1-for-4.

Braves 3, Mets 0 (box score)

Stat to know

100 (Charlie Morton won the 100th game of his career.)

Quotable

“I feel like there was a momentum shift, in a good way, our last homestand. I think we’re headed in the right direction.” – Morton

Up next

The Braves and Mets finish their four-game series Wednesday night. The Braves recalled righty Kyle Wright from Triple-A to make his second start this season in place of Max Fried, who went on the 10-day injured list with a blister.