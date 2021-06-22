Max Fried goes on IL with blister, Kyle Wright recalled

After a brutal first three starts, Fried was placed on the IL in April with a hamstring injury. He’s resembled his past form since his return: The southpaw owned a 2.51 ERA with 41 strikeouts against 15 walks across his past eight starts. Opponents were hitting .206 against him over that stretch.

Fried is the Braves’ fourth starter on the IL, joining Mike Soroka (Achilles), Huascar Ynoa (broken hand) and Tucker Davidson (forearm). While it’s uncertain if Soroka will pitch this season, Ynoa is expected to return later this summer. Davidson was placed on the IL last week and hasn’t resumed throwing.

The Braves will hope Fried misses only one start, meaning he’d return sometime during the next homestand. Wright will fill his spot Wednesday. It will be Wright’s second start this season and first since April 16, when he allowed two runs on three hits in 4-1/3 innings at Wrigley Field.

Wright, 25, has a 3.76 ERA in eight starts with Triple-A Gwinnett. He had a 5.21 ERA across eight major-league starts during the shortened 2020 season.

“I’ve tried to continue staying consistent,” Wright said of his work in Triple-A. “I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job limiting damage and staying out of those big innings. That’s been a focus for me, do whatever I can to limit the opponents’ opportunities. But I’ve been feeling good. ... I feel like I’ve learned a lot and I’m ready to get back up here.”